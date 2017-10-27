KG Kenye termed as “biggest joke of 2017” the Zeliang’s statement of retaining Cock symbol

By Oken Jeet Sandham

KOHIMA, Oct 25 (NEPS): Rajya Sabha MP and Secretary General of NPF ( Dr. Shurhozelie), KG Kenye termed as “biggest joke of 2017” the Chief Minister TR Zeliang’s statement that he (Zeliang) and Neiphiu Rio would retain party’s “Cock symbol.”

Speaking on the third day today of the ongoing “indefinite dharna” of NPF Central Youth Wing here near the gate of Civil Secretariat, the MP further mocked the “dissident (NPF) group’s” statement that majority of legislators would decide the fate of the party. He further disclosed that majority of the legislators who were already expelled were in the rebel camp.

Kenye explained that in a Political Party set up, there were many “Wings” namely Farmers’ Wing, Minority Wing, Women Wing, Legislators’ Wing, etc. One should know that one Wing could not control the parent body – the Party, he pointed out. He further disclosed that he had already cautioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) that they would be setting a bad precedence in the country if they allowed a “legislators’ wing” to control the parent body.

The MP also wondered the manner in which the “dissident (NPF) group” questioning the authority of ECI. It clearly indicated that they failed to know that the Commission was an “autonomous body.” “They do not function under any authority – be it State or the Center,” he added. “In my 11 years of dealing with men and women working in the office of ECI, I found them to be in highest integrity,” he said and further added that they had the “proven track record.”

Yitachu said othr NPF group desperate, confused and losing the battle

NPF Chief Whip, Yitachu also spoke at the dharna. He reiterated that their fight was for the people of Nagaland that included those who were in other camp.

He said the unconstitutional Government of Zeliang and their “illegal party” called a meeting and came up with a resolution. “From the resolution, I could see that they were desperate and confused,” he said. “I could also see they were losing the battle.”

It was so funny that when they claimed that they would take over the party, he said. “If they were so confident in taking over the party, then why asking to reconcile with us within a week,” he said. “If they are so confident to take over Cock symbol, then they do not need Dr. Shurhozelie. Why they are so scared with their 36 MLAs.”

Yitachu also alleged that many MLAs in the other camp were under duress to be part of the resolution. “It is shameful that such thing happening in our State,” he blurted. “The biggest democracy in the country allows continuing such unconstitutional activities.” He charged Governor PB Acharya, who is a constitutional head and custodian, for installing the unconstitutional Government and allowing them to continue its unconstitutional activities in the State.

Asserting that NPF was capable enough to defend for the rights of Nagaland people under the Constitution of India, Yitachu said they would hold their party’s General Convention on 22 November as directed by ECI. “This is going to be final,” he declared.

MLAs, Thowang, Tohanba also spoke at the dharna. Functionaries and members of NPF Central Youth Wing, leaders and members of NPF Kohima Division and other NPF legislators also attended in today’s dharna.

This News Article was sent by NEPS, who can be contacted at (nepsonline(at)yahoo(dot)com.