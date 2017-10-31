Let’s fight corruption unitedly : CM

Imphal, October 30 2017: Reaffirming the new Government’s stand to eradicate corruption in the State, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that it is the collective responsibility of the people to root out any form of corruption so as to bring inclusive development in the State .

In his message to the people of the State in connection with the observance of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ (from October 30 – November 4), Chief Minister N Biren sought the support of the people in fighting corruption.

The Chief Minister said that corruption is a contagious disease adversely affecting the socio-economy of the State and widening the disparity between the rich and poor in the country.

He mentioned that after the installation of the new BJP-led Government in the State, certain steps have been taken up by the Government to tackle the issue of corruption by setting up Anti-Corruption Cell, Grievance Cell, Monitoring Cell etc in the CM’s Secretariat.

Appropriate actions have been taken against those corrupt officials, he added .

The Chief Minister stated that to make Corruption Free Manipur, Anti-Corruption drives are being conducted against those people who are responsible for misusing/misappropriation of public funds and to those people who violate the due rights of the people.

Complaints related to corruption cases can be filed through Grievance Cell and website of Anti-Corruption cell, he added .

He further stated that as a measure to hear the grievances faced by the common people and to minimize corruption in the State, Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day are being held every month.

On such occasions, officials of various departments such as Medical Department, Manipur State Cooperative Bank Ltd, Education (S), Youth Affairs and Sports, Minority and Other Backward Classes, Social Welfare and Police Department and Manipur State Illness Assistance Fund are deputed to provide immediate assistance such as medical aid, loans, scholarships etc .

Mention may be made that Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed throughout the country.

This year’s theme given by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is “My Vision – Corruption Free India” .

Source: The Sangai Express