LPG diversion punishable with Rs 50,000 fine

Imphal, October 17 2017: As per rules, not a single subsidised domestic LPG refilled can be diverted.

If any subsidised LPG refill is found diverted, IOC may slap a fine of Rs 50,000 against the particular distributor in accordance with the market discipline guideline .

Sources informed that there are 84 LPG distributors in the State including those of police and army .

All the subsidised LPG refills allocated to the 84 distributors from Sekmai bottling plant should be distributed to only consumers who have LPG connections .

IOC’s computer software Insoft has all the names of LPG consumers including those of Manipur.

All the records of subsidised LPG refills distributed to each and every consumer are maintained by the software .

In case if any consumer receives a message through mobile phone about issuance of LPG refill while in reality he/she does not get any refill, one can lodge a complaint to either Manager LPG Officer Imphal-I or Manager LPG Officer Imphal-II .

While Manager LPG Officer Imphal-I looks after Imphal West, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Senapati and Kangpokpi, Manager LPG Officer Imphal-II is in charge of Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Chandel, Churachandpur, Tamenglong, Noney, Pherzawl and Jiribam .

If any one lodges such a complaint, IOC would carry out an enquiry.

In case, any distributor is found guilty of wrongdoing, the particular distributor would be fined Rs 50,000 for each subsidised refill diverted, said the sources .

Blue Books of consumers are the most important material for any such enquiry.

Every time a refill is issued, signatures of both the consumer as well as the distributor should be appended on the Blue Book.

This would determine whether a refill has been issued to the consumer or not, added the sources.

Source: The Sangai Express