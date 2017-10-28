MP Bhabananda to adopt Kwatha, Takhel

Imphal, October 27 2017: Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda has been given due consent to adopt Kwatha village of Moreh Block, Tengnoupal district and Takhel village in Imphal East and develop them as model villages.

Under SAGY, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs should adopt certain villages and develop modern infrastructure there within a stipulated period, informed a source .

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP, Thokchom Meinya has already adopted Ngairangbam and Pukhao villages of Imphal East district while Outer Manipur Lok Sabha MP Thangso Baite has adopted Kangvai village of Churachandpur district and Motbung village of Kangpokpi district under the same scheme .

Likewise, Rajya Sabha MP (nominated) Mary Kom has adopted Saidam village, Churachandpur district and Komlathabi village, Chandel district .

Rajya Sabha MP (nominated) Prof Richard Hay from Kerala adopted Chakpikarong and Khullen Khailet villages of Chandel district.

Late Rajya Sabha MP Haji Abdul Salam adopted Hayel Hangool village of Thoubal district and he had initiated certain development works .

As the MP had expired, it is not yet clear whether the new MPs would pay attention to the same village or not .

Modern infrastructure such as roads, health centres, educational institutions, water supply plants and modernisation of agriculture should be taken up and completed at the villages adopted under SAGY within a stipulated time .

However, there is no separate provision fund for these projects.

The MPs must seek funds out of relevant schemes and programmes implemented by different departments, said the source.

At the State level, it appears that the MPs and the State nodal officers have been working in close coordination.

Yet, the development projects are yet to achieve the desired pace as the district nodal officers/DCs seem to be not interested enough.

As such, there is a need for effective coordination between the Deputy Commissioners concerned and the relevant departments, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express