Nagaland: Discussion about Smart City Project with Surdarshan Bhagat

At a Meeting with Surdarshan Bhagat, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs at his residential Office this evening, Chief Minister, TR Zeliang highlighted the recent damages caused recently due to unusual heavy rain in the State. In different part of the State, bridges have been washed away recently by floods cutting off people from access to basic amenities and causing hardship to the populace, he said while also calling upon the Union Minister to assist the State Government to put in place Bailey bridges in different parts of the State as immediate relief for the affected public.A proposal in regard to the same was submitted in written.

The Union Minister assured that the matter would be examined and taken up in an appropriate manner. Coming to Nagaland for the first time, Bhagat is on a three days visit and is scheduled to reach Tizit along with Planning Advisor, CM Chang on Thursday if weather permits.

Earlier, the Chief Minister convened a Meeting with the three competing Project Management Consultants (PMC) who had submitted their Expression of Interest (EOI) for implementing Kohima Smart City project at his residential Office. The three firms namely SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited, WAPCOS Limited and Voyants-PWC, of which one would be selected shortly, presented their company’s profile, experiences and credentials through Power Point Presentation (PPP).

The Chief Minister while impressing upon representatives of the firms to focus on drainage system, parking, foot-path, water harvesting, underground cables etc in the State Capital called for expediting the selection process so that the Smart City Project could commence at the earliest. Apart from representatives of the three firms, the Meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Municipal Affairs, Zhaleo Rio accompanied by Board of Directors, Kohima Smart City Development Ltd. namely Khupi Natso, Engineer in Chief PWD; Rajesh Soundararajan, DC Kohima; KD Vizo, Com & Secy FT & Power; Dr. Toshimanen Ozukum, HOD Municipal Affairs and Kezhochole Rhetso, Asst. Director Urban Development.

This Press Release was sent by Mediacell CMO Nagaland, who can be contacted at mediacellcmonagaland(at)yahoo(dot)com