Swachhta Hi Seva concludes, Gandhi Jayanti observed across the State

Bpr/ Chandel, CCpur, Jiribam/ Kak/ Kpi/ Noney/ Senapati/ Ukhrul, October 02 2017: To commemorate the father of the Nation, people across the State celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by organising numerous social services and events .

Meanwhile, the Swachhta Hi Seva “Cleanliness is Service” campaign which began on September 15 also concluded with numerous cleanliness drive being witnessed at many districts of the State .

Bpr : Bishnupur district has joined the nation in observing Gandhi Jayanti with a solemn function held at Mini Secretariat office complex, Bishnupur .

The function was organised by District Water and Sanitation Committee along with Bishnupur District Swachh Bharat Coordinating Committee, under the district administration .

DC, Bobby Waikhom, PHED Bishnupur Division Executive Engineer L Gokulchandra Singh, Assistant Engineer K Bishorjit ZEO S Tikendrajit and other DLOs attended the function .

Bobby stressed on the responsibilities of the employees in keeping their respective work places clean and hygienic .

On the other hand, 32 Bn CRPF Loktak organised a giant cleanliness drive at Ningthoukhong Bazar, Ningthoukhong PHC and Toupokpi where Ningthoukhong Municipal Council, Lions Club of Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur Fire Service, Bishnupur police and several school students took active part in the social service .

The participants cleaned and removed the filth and garbage lying around the said places .

To keep Ningthoukhong Bazar neat and clean, the drains around the Bazar were thoroughly cleaned with the help of fire tenders .

32 Bn CRPF Loktak Commandant Rajgopal Singh, 2nd in command Bobby Chongtham and its officials, Ningthoukhong Municipal Council chairperson K Mani and Councillors, Lions Club of Ningthoukhong president Kh Khomei Singh, SDPO, Bishnupur police Chongtham Binoy, OC, Raghu Khan, Bishnupur Fire Service OC Ranjit and students from various schools located under Ningthoukhong were present at the social service .

Speaking to media persons, Commandant Rajgopal stated that the Battalion had conducted several social services, as a part of the campaign, at Doordarshan campus, Leimatak, Ithai barrage etc .

Chandel : In connection with the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, Autonomous District Council, Chandel organised a cleanliness campaign at its office in Monsang Pantha, Chandel DHQs .

ADC Chandel (Education), PHED Executive Member Tongsin Willingson, Agriculture and Horticulture Executive Member Ts Kanlun, ADC, Chandel Members Sh Manglem Monsang, NL Warngam, Chief Executive Officer Ts Kothar and other staff cleaned its office premises .

Chandel District Headquarters, Bazaar Board and Autonomous District Council, Chandel observed the closing day of Swachhta Hi Seva campaign today .

ADC Chandel Executive Member as well as District Headquarters Bazaar Board chairman Ts Willingson led a social service at Chandel Bazar, Chandel District Headquarters Bazar with the help of street vendors, shopkeepers etc .

Gandhi Jayanti was widely celebrated in the district .

Ccpur : The district administration, Churachandpur today observed Gandhi Jayanti at DTC hall with nearly 150 DLOs, numerous school teachers and students attending the event that witnessed nine cleanliness related awards being distributed .

Thanlon MLA, Vungzagin Valte who graced the function along with several other district level dignitaries laid emphasis on the need for maintaining social hygiene and proposed a systematic dumping unit that would harness the ecologically balance of the town/district .

A total of nine awards were given in which three were given to schools with the cleanest campus namely Hidden Valley School, Gangpimuol, Salt Brook School, Tuibong, and Ebenezer Academy, New Lamka .

Three other awards for the cleanest villages were given to which Upper Komkeirap -Kangvai sub-division, M Songgel-Tuibong sub division and Kawnpui -Churachandpur sub division while three best essays written by students from different schools have been awarded to Lamthianson of Vimala Raina School, Lamneithiem of GM Government High School and Nengneihpar of Rengkai Government High School .

The Deputy Commissioner, Shyam Lal Poonia commended the cooperation of Government officials, staff, village authorities, schools, and residents of Churachandpur district in their involvement since the launch of Swatch Bharat .

SDPO, Thanlon Augustine Khongsai and DFO, Ccpur K S Tombing also addressed the event .

ADC, Churachandpur CEO, T Kammuanlal Simte also led a discussion on local sanitation issues and highlighted the diverse set of ADC’s recent initiatives taken up on trial basis .

The ADC has already outsourced waste collection in some localities while it is in the process of introducing street sweepers .

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur College also winded up the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign .

Jiribam : In order to mark the conclusion of Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, Jiribam PHE Division organised a gathering where prizes for the painting competitions, organised during the campaign, were distributed to the winners .

SP, Jiribam M Mubi Singh, Executive Engineer, Jiribam PHE Division K Shantipur Singh and SDO, Borobekra Peter Salam attended the function as dignitaries .

Meanwhile, Gandhi Jayanti was also observed in Jiribam district by Government offices, local clubs and CSOs .

Social services were conducted by PWD office, Treasury office, schools Yog Centre members, Tipaimukh Tribal Economic and Environment Society (health care centre) .

Yog Centre members, under the guidance of Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti, Manipur carried out cleanliness drives at various localities since morning .

Prabhari instructor, Imphal West Yumnam Rachana Devi stated that the cleanliness drives were taken up to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti in the district .

Kakching: Tayaima Charitable Trust (TCT), Kakching also observed the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi at its office in Kakching bazar today .

ZEO P Nimai, TCT president M Yaima, retired Principal N Ibotombi attended the function as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively .

The dignitaries paid floral tribute to the photo of Mahatma Gandhi .

Kangpokpi : Commemorating the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, people of Kangpokpi district including various departments and educational institutions engaged in a mass social work, by holding the widest National Cleanliness Day observation record in the history of Kangpokpi .

The ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign which started on September 15, to promote the campaign as part of the nationwide launching of campaign also successfully culminated today .

DC Kangpokpi, T Ranjit Singh flagged off the cleanliness drive at around 7.30 in the morning at the DC Office premises .

Staffs of DC Kangpokpi engaged themselves in cleaning garbage, removing weeds and trimming shrubs in the surrounding areas of DC Complex while other staff cleaned each and every rooms of the DC Office .

All the Government institutions including Deputy Director, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, PWD, PHED, DFO, DMO, DIC, Treasury Departments and educational institutions in Kangpokpi district also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by cleaning their respective campus as directed by the Deputy Commissioner .

On the other hand, Kangpokpi police under the supervision of SP, Kangpokpi, assisted the local people in the social work which included cleaning the roadsides of Trans Asian Highway No 1, from Gamgiphai to Taphou Kuki village .

They mended the potholes at Motbung bazar also, reports our correspondent .

Presidency College Motbung, Elite Higher Secondary School, Kangpokpi and other educational institutions also observed the day by engaging themselves in cleaning their respective campus while students of Elite Higher Secondary School, Kangpokpi also cleaned the approached road of DC Office Kangpokpi .

Kangpokpi Town Committee, KWWO and KYU also commemorated Gandhi Jayanti by organizing a cleanliness drive within Kangpokpi DHQs .

Gandhi Jayanti was also celebrated in all the nine Sub-Divisions of the district by organization social services as per the directive of the DC Kangpokpi .

Noney : Several cleanliness drive were organised by different clubs and organisations in Noney district .

Longmai Bazar Youth Club and DWSC, Noney district jointly organised observed the campaign at Longmai Bazar area while Lukhambi Bazar Board , Lukhambi Youth Club and village authority cleaned the Lukhambi Bazar area, NH 37 roadsides and nullas .

Tengkonjang Higher Secondary School in association with students and teachers of Jadonang Memorial College cleaned their respective school campus .

OC, Noney and his team, under the supervision of SP, Noney Somorjit Singh conducted social services at Noney Bazar bridge, 11th KB power sub station and Noney PHC premises .

Senapati : Lungnila Elizabeth School of Social Work (LESSW) commemorated Gandhi Jayanti with a theme ‘Clean and Green Environment.’

LESSW joined hands with the nation to keep the environment clean, green and healthy .

The cleanliness drive was kicked off by Managing Director of LESSW R Jacob at around 6.30 am in the campus .

Faculty members, students and non-teaching staff partook the drive.

The father of nation was honoured with a humble example by maintaining the surrounding Clean and healthy .

Apart from the cleanliness drive, LESSW students and faculty installed dustbins at roadsides along Senapati district hospital and Zamning valley, a picnic spot and eco-tourist centre, situated at Katomei village, Senapati .

In continuation of the Swachhta Pakhwada (Cleanliness fortnight), which started on the 1st of this month for Senapati district, Gandhi Jayanti was observed by taking up cleanliness programmes throughout the district .

All the District Level Officers, Civil Society Organisations (SCOs) and locals took up cleanliness drives in their respective office premises, streets, drains, etc .

More than 150 employees from various departments of the district took part in a cleanliness drive held at Mini Secretariat, Senapati, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, Athem Muivah .

It can be noted that a district level meeting was held on September 26, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, wherein all stake holders of the district took part and reaffirmed the Chair’s vision of adopting a holistic cleanliness living as a part of life .

Swachhta Pakhwada (Cleanliness fortnight), which is a part of the Swachhta Bharat mission began in the district from October 1 and will continue till October 15 .

Different programs and competitions like debate, essay writing, marathon, street play, tree plantations, awareness programs etc have been organised as part of the fortnight long observation .

Ukhrul : The Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Masakhui Rungsung (IFS) flagged off a public rally organised to mark the conclusion of “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign at TNL ground Wino bazar, Ukhrul .

Before flagging off the “Clean India Movement” rally, Masakhui Rungsung administered the pledging of Swachhta Hi Seva in which Ukhrul District Autonomous Council (UADC) Chairman Dickson Kumrah, Vice Chairman Thanmi Kashung, executive members, Councillors, Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja, District Level Officers (DLOs) and social organization leaders, youths and well wishers attended .

M Rungsung while speaking at the flagging off programme said, “It is a collective responsibility to keep your environment clean and dispose waste materials properly in order attain a healthy environment” .

The Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja stated that the district administration had decided to incorporate all citizens, departments in the rally in order to organise the campaign successfully .

The mindset and the attitude of the people would change and gradually cultivate the habit of cleanliness, which will passed on to the future generation, he added .

Meanwhile, a felicitation programme for IFS Masakui Rungsung, Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe, was organised at his village Lamlang today .

A signboard slogan competition for all Churches of Ukhrul town was also organised by Christian Youth Society (CYS) .

CEO, Ukhrul Polly Makan said that the involment of Church members is essential in the rally and the campaign .

Altogether nine churches participated in the competition at TNL ground .

The winners were awarded with cash incentives by ADC, Ukhrul as a notion to support and encourage the CYS .

Meanwhile, Ukhrul denizens gather, since 6 in the morning, to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, by organising social service in all localities .

They cleaned drains, culvert, roads while the office staff also cleaned their respective compound and surrounding to mark the celebration.

