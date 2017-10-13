TBCA president to grace women Centenary celebration

Ukhrul, October 12 2017: The president of Tangkhul Baptist Church Association (TBCA), Rev Jonah M Solo, would grace the four days TBCA women Centenary celebration, by hoisting the centenary flag at Mission ground Alungtang, Ukhrul tomorrow .

According to the convener of CoLA (Committee on Local Arrangement) Jaunty Luikham, most of the arrangement and all necessary tasks have been completed for the celebration .

He stated that the host Phungyo Baptist Church (PBC) would open a separate stall from 10.00 am onwards, for registration of the delegates.

Enthusiastic volunteers and guides for the celebration have been arranged to ensure best hospitality to the visiting delegates during the celebration .

The opening night (13th October) would be worship service in which the host PBC, Pastor Rev HA Thanmi would give welcome address before the congregation while the theme “Celebrating God’s Grace” would be interpreted by Rev Dr Mathotmi Vasha.

Source: The Sangai Express