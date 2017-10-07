Tripartite talks on districts creation ; Nullify Boundary Commission : UNC

Senapati, October 06 2017: The United Naga Council (UNC) has demanded the State Government to state its “concrete position” on the district creation issue.

UNC also demanded the nullification of the Manipur State Government constituted ‘Boundary Commission’ .

Sources from UNC informed Newmai News Network tonight that though the next round of talks has been slated for November 10, the future talks on the district creation issue will depend on how the State Government respond to the objection raised by the Naga body on the constitution of the Boundary Commission .

These demands were raised by UNC during the tripartite talks on the district creation issue at DRDA Hall,Senapati district headquarters as per the formal invitation by Ministry of Home Affairs .

The State Government representatives agreed to place the “objection” raised by UNC on the constitution of the Boundary Commission before the State Government for “further consideration”.It was also agreed that the previous proceedings will be upheld by the party concerned, a paper signed by the participants said .

Sources said that the State Government told the UNC team that the Boundary Commission was constituted not particularly for the new districts but for the whole State as certain necessities have cropped up .

However, the UNC team outrightly rejected the reason placed by the State Government representatives in this regard.

The sources also said that the UNC team was furious with the activities of the State Government in the new districts .

In today’s talk, Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India was in the chair while the State Government of Manipur was represented by Agriculture,Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister, V Hangkhanlian, Tribals and Hill Areas Development and Fisheries Minister N Kayisii and Education and Labour and Employment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Dr J Suresh Babu and Commissioner (Works), K Radhakumar.

The 11-member UNC side was led by its president Gaidon Kamei and included general secretary S Milan, ANSAM president Seth Sathsang, Naga Women Union president Asha Wungnam, NPO president P Moses Kamba, Zeliangrong Baudi president P Kamei and CNPO president Robert Lamkang .

Today’s talk was the fourth round.

The first one was held on March 19, and the second on May 19 while the third one was held on August 11 .

Source: The Sangai Express