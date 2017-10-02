UNC’s 48 hours deadline expires October 1 midnight; Tripartite talks will continue : Biswajit

Imphal, October 01 2017: Even though the United Naga Council (UNC) had served an ultimatum to the State Government and the Government of India to clarify their positions within 48 hours on the creation of seven new districts on September 29, Works Minister and Government spokesman Th Biswajit has ruled out any possibility of aborting the tripartite talk .

The 48 hours deadline served by the UNC expires today midnight .

Speaking to media persons by the sidelines of a cleanliness drive carried out at Heijigang super market complex and bus station under Swachhta Hi Sewa today, Biswajit said, “They (UNC) have made a point and we have been listening, and the dialogue will continue” .

The UNC set a deadline of 48 hours because possibly they want to expedite the dialogue process, he said .

The Government would study the issue from all perspectives and it would tackle the issue in such a manner that it is acceptable to all, Biswajit said .

There is no question of aborting the tripartite talks just because the UNC has served an ultimatum, he reiterated .

The last round of tripartite talks involving the State Government, the UNC and the Government of India was held on August 11 at Senapati .

The cleanliness drive participated by around 150 volunteers was organised by BJP Thongju Mandal .

Significantly the UNC had demanded the Government of Manipur and the Government of India to make their respective “clear-cut” positions on the 7 new districts creation issue/tripartite talks within 48 hours .

UNC had warned that it or the Naga people should not be held responsible for any eventuality in the event of the failure from the Government sides to pay heed to its demand .

The decision to serve the 48 hours deadline was taken during a ‘presidential council meeting’ on September 29 .

“We will wait for the next 48 hours and in case the MHA and the Government of Manipur do not respond or do not give satisfactory response to our demand, then we have no other option but to take up our own course of action,” the UNC had warned.

Source: The Sangai Express