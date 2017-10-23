Will not allow distortion of Assam’s boundaries at any cost : Sonowal

Guwahati, October 22 2017: Allaying the fear on the territorial integrity of Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the map of the State will not be allowed to be distorted at any cost and the territorial integrity of the State will be protected under any circumstances .

Apprehension is expressed from several quarters that boundaries of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be altered as the talks between NSCN-IM and Government of India is nearing completion .

Rh Raising, Convener of Steering Committee of NSCN, recently stated that Framework Agreement has recognised that the integration of Naga territories is the legitimate right of Nagas .

Raising said Nagas are desperately in need of an agreement with the Government of India and Burma that can save their future.

After prolonged negotiations with the Government of India, the historic Framework Agreement was signed in 2015 between Government of India and NSCN as two entities.

“We hope all the rational Nagas understand the reality that the Nagas are now placed in a safe and secure position by the Framework Agreement.”

He added that Framework Agreement recognizes the sovereign right of the Nagas.

It has recognized the unique identity and the history of the Nagas.

It has also recognized the territory of the Nagas by stating that “Nagas are the owner of their land” .

It is also mutually agreed upon that integration of all Naga territories is the legitimate right of the Nagas .

“However, it further states that for bringing an honorable and acceptable solution to both parties, co-existence of the two entities and share sovereignty of the two entities are mutually agreed” .

Source: The Sangai Express / Economic Times