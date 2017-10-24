Woman stabbed to death by a Manipuri youth in Dimapur

Imphal, Oct 23: In yet another case of brutal murder, a young lady has been brutally stabbed to death in Dimapur by a man in a marketplace at around 10:25 am today.

The deceased has been identified as one Alino Lotha Agarwal, wife of Rajesh Agarwal of Monbosti Karbianglong, Assam. The report says that she was stabbed to death in Dimapur New Market by one Rupak Singh of Pishumthong of Imphal West who is currently residing in Guwahati. When News was heard, Dimapur Police was able to arrest the accused, immediately from the nearby area.

The report also states that the victim was known to the accused who stabbed her to death. The motive behind the murder is not yet known. A FIR has been registered at Women Police Station, Dimapur for further legal action.