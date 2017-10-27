Yitachu questioned motive behind sending Interlocutor for bargaining “Indo-Naga talks” when dictatorship and unconstitutional Government in Nagaland

KOHIMA, Oct 26 (NEPS): NPF led by Dr. Shurhozelie declared that they would continue their fights to restore democracy in Nagaland.

Speaking at the ongoing dharna organized by NPF Central Youth Wing here near the gate of Civil Secretariat on Thursday, NPF Chief Whip Yitachu criticized Assembly Speaker Dr. Imtiwapang Aier and State Governor PB Acharya for murdering “democracy” in Nagaland. They had been promoting dictatorship which the Naga people would never accept because it was not in the Constitution, he said.

Yitachu also questioned the motive behind the Government of India’s sending Interlocutor to Naga peace process to Nagaland for bargaining when an unconstitutional, illegal and dictatorship Government was here. “How will they hold a dialogue on Indo-Naga issue when there is dictatorship and unconstitutional Government in Nagaland,” he asked.

The former Minister also recalled how Dr. Shurhozelie, during his Chief Ministership for five months, came out with the idea of going with the “Mission Mode” towards finding a solution to the Naga political issue. Dr. Shurhozelie, who was one of the architects of the party, always said that NPF was not a mere political party but a way of life of the Naga people, he said. The party alone could protect the rights of Naga people, he asserted.

Stating that NPF Party dispute was over soon after ECI had issued a directive to them on 17 October to hold a General Convention, Yitachu informed that what leaders of the unconstitutional Government here talking was all “drama.” “It is a closed chapter,” he said. “Our cock symbol was with us. It will be with us and no need to talk about it.” He said and further added that they would be holding their General Convention on 22 November and the outcome of it would be sent to ECI.

Former Ministers and NPF MLAs, P Longon and Y Vikheho Swu and NPF Central General Secretary Akho Leyri were among others who also spoke at the dharna today.