Young talents from State, Nagaland land at Tokyo

Imphal, October 28 2017: Following the discussion of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 this year in India; an Indian team from Manipur and Nagaland comprising of 23 members today landed in Tokyo under ‘IRIS program’.

The team was led by Haobam Joyremba from Manipur .

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan paid an official visit to India from 13 to 14 September at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On 14 September, the two Prime Ministers held strategic discussions on a wide range of issues under the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers welcomed the India-Japan cooperation on development of India’s North Eastern Region (NER) as a concrete symbol of developing synergy between India’s Act East policy and Japan’s Free and Open Indo Pacific Strategy .

In this context, they noted with satisfaction the setting up of the India-Japan Act East Forum.

They appreciated the cooperation between Japan and North Eastern Region of India, ranging from key infrastructure such as road connectivity, electricity, water supply and sewage, to social and environmental sustainability such as afforestation and community empowerment, as well as people-to-people exchanges including the “IRIS Program” inviting youth from the NER to Japan .

During a visit to Japan by Narendra Modi in November 2016, the two Prime Ministers agreed to mark the year 2017 as the year of Japan-India friendly exchanges, to further enhance people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India .

The year 2017 also marks the 60th anniversary since the Japan-India Cultural Agreement came into force in 1957 .

On this occasion, various commemorative events are being held in both countries.

The Japan Festival 2017 is a part of this initiative, which includes a series of film screenings, dance and music performances, food, sports, etc., scheduled in Delhi, from 27th October to 16th December .

On the inaugural day of the Japan Festival held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi last evening, the delegation of 23 members, 17 from Manipur and 6 from Nagaland took part and were introduced to the audience .

The Ambassador of Japan to India HE Kenji Hiramatsu flagged off the delegation of IRIS Program from India Habitat Centre .

Later a dinner was hosted at the residence of the Embassy of Japan by the Ambassador.

The delegation presented gifts in the form of “Firuk” to the ambassadors, minister and political advisor along with other staff of the embassy .

Later late in the night at 10 pm, the delegation was sent off to the airport by the Ambassador .

IRIS Program is a youth invitation program sponsored by the Government of Japan, which invites promising young talents from the North East Region of India .

During the visit, the members will visit Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Hiroshima, meet Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and learn a local government’s effort to boost eco-tourism.

Source: The Sangai Express