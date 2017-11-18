Centre releases Rs 106 crore for Imphal Smart City

Imphal, November 17 2017: Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) and Town Planning Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar today said the Centre has released Rs 106 crore for the Imphal Smart City Mission.

Addressing the media persons at his office chamber in New Secretariat, he said that his department targets to complete 90 percent work of the Imphal Smart City Mission within 3 months.

Stating that the Chief Minister will be consulted for the work related to the Mission, he appealed for the support of the general public to make the Imphal Smart City Mission successful.

MAHUD Minister further said a year-long cleanliness drive in all the Municipal areas will begin from tomorrow in view of the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2017 scheduled for November 21-30.He said the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) staffs led by the Mayor will conduct cleanliness drive from early morning tomorrow in different areas of Imphal.

He said similar drive will also be conducted in the areas under Municipal Council such as Moirang, Bishnupur, Kakching, Yairipok and Thoubal.

Th.Shyamkumar appealed to the shopkeepers of Imphal core zone area including Thangal Bazar, Paona Bazar, Uripok road, Kwakeithel road, Yairipok road, Keisamthong road, Singjamei road and others to keep dustbins near their respective shops.

He said legal action will be taken against those shopkeepers who are found littering the surroundings.

MAHUD and Town Planning Minister said legal action will also be taken against street vendors and mobile hawkers in case found violating the instructions.

He appealed to the general public to support the State Government in keeping the Imphal city and the surrounding areas clean.

Source: Imphal Times