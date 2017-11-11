CM moots better relations with Myanmar

IMPHAL | Nov 10: Chief minister N. Biren Singh said that Government of Manipur is planning to construct guest houses for Buddhist pilgrims from Myanmar as well as tourists and patients in the State.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of International Conference ‘Looking Forward: India Myanmar Relations’ held at Yangon during his four-day visit to Myanmar today.

The conference was jointly organised by Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, India (ISCS) and Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies (MISIS) with supports from Embassy of India, Yangon, RIS, India, MIBC and Mizzima Media Group.

Speaking as the chief guest, Chief minister said that a regional language study centre would be set up in Manipur for developing foreign languages, especially Myanmar and Thai languages. The Manipur Government would set up Buddhist religious teaching institution(s) in alliance with Nalanda University through the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in Manipur.

Mentioning the glorious past of Indo-Myanmar relations, Chief minister said that India and Myanmar are not simply good neighbours but inseparable nations that have together stood the test of time for centuries now.

Highlighting the border area development plan for Moreh and surrounding areas, Chief minister said that the Government is planning to develop a new cosmopolitan township with all the requisite facilities for international trade to be established near the border.

Stating the importance of Act East Policy in the region, Chief minister stated that Manipur Government has constituted a State Level Committee to aid and advice in effective operationalisation of Act East Policy in the State. With an aim to promote and implement the Act East Policy of the Government of India effectively, he said, the Committee shall advise and guide the departments and agencies of the Government in carrying out various activities in Manipur and the neighbouring region. He further mentioned the vast potential resources in terms of natural resources of the North East India. The region has the highest hydro power potential producing roughly above 40 thousand Mega Watts.

Chief minister stated that the State Government has identified several potential projects for investment under the sectors of Power, Tourism, Horticulture, Agro based industries, Food Processing, Handloom and Handicrafts etc. and Manipur is ready to provide incentives to potential investors who are willing to invest in the State. He said that marketing infrastructure need to be developed in terms of storage and processing facilities, adequate marketing system, road infrastructure and market centres in the region.

On the occasion, Chief minister invited the media fraternity from Myanmar to be the guests in Manipur during the ‘Manipur Sangai Festival 2017’. He said that there will be a media interaction where one can share the views and ideas on Act East Policy, to deepen the relationships between both the countries and above all the growth of economies. He further mentioned that there will be an exhibition football match between the Myanmar Women Football Team and Manipur Women Football Team in the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival under the theme “Connecting through Sports”.

Among others, Retired Ambassador and MISIS Chairman Shri U Nyunt Maung Shein, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shri U Kyaw Zeya, Ambassador of India to Myanmar Shri Vikram Misri and Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, India (ISCS), Secretary Shri Arindam Mukherjee also attended the conference.

Principal Secretary to Chief minister Shri Vineet Joshi, State Level Committee for Operationalisation of Act East Policy Convenor Shri RK Shivachandra and Personal Secretary to Chief minister Shri Salam Rajen are accompanying the Chief minister.