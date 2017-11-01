Cong leaders, Modi pay tributes to Indira Gandhi

New Delhi, October 31 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary .

Mukherjee, Dr Singh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi were the first ones to pay floral tributes to the late Prime Minister at ‘Shakti Sthal’ where she was cremated, while PM Modi took to Twitter to pay his regards .

“Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Later, Dr Singh and Rahul Gandhi also attended a prayer meeting at the Indira Gandhi Memorial at 1 Akbar Road in Delhi.

Many former Union Ministers, senior Congress leaders and MPs were also present at both the places .

Pranab Mukherjee also tweeted, “Remembering PM Smt Indira Gandhi today.

A strong leader and a visionary who served the Nation till her last breath.”

Rahul Gandhi put out a tweet remembering the words of his grandmother along with her picture saying, “Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave: Indira Gandhi.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi could not attend the programmes as she has just returned home after being admitted to a hospital.

Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her security guards .

MPCC observes Indira’s death anniv : The 33rd death anniversary of Indira Gandhi was also observed today at Congress Bhavan, BT Road under the aegis of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee .

Offering of floral tributes to the portrait of Indira Gandhi was the main feature of the function.

Speaking at the occasion, CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi remarked that the question safeguarding the integrity of Manipur and the country is becoming more and more relevant .

Indira Gandhi paid with her life for the cause of the country’s integrity .

It is in commemoration of the sacrificial spirit that the Congress leaders and workers have been observing her death anniversary .

One day before she expired, Indira Gandhi said, “I may or may not die.

Even if I die, every drop blood I shed may consolidate the country’s integrity”, Ibobi quoted .

It is the responsibility of all citizens to follow the footsteps of the former Prime Minister to safeguard the country’s and the State’s integrity, Ibobi added.

Source: The Sangai Express