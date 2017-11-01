Homage paid to Patel on National Unity Day ; No force can disintegrate Manipur : CM

Imphal, October 31 2017: “No force can disintegrate Manipur when we are living as one entity as Manipuris in the State” asserted Chief Minister N Biren while speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) held at 1st Battalion, Manipur Rifles Ground today.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister stated that various communities of the State have been living peacefully and together since time immemorial .

Mentioning that the rationale of observing “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” is to reaffirm and take the pledge ‘Unity is Strength’, the Chief Minister called for unity among all the communities residing in the region without cultivating any differences among them .

N Biren further stated that the present Government has been working to settle or solve all the previous misunderstandings prevailing in the State .

People need to leave aside the idea of disintegration and rather all should work collectively towards bringing unity in the State .

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, he stated that all should work collectively towards bringing inclusive development in the State as well as the Nation .

Stating that the elected representatives have been given the responsibility to preserve and protect the State, the Chief Minister asserted that as per the Constitution of the country, any decision taken by the elected representatives should be in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

The present Government will not tolerate any unconstitutional or illegal authorities, he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that despite repeated invasions by colonisers, India has today emerged as a superpower in terms of IT, military etc and competes with developed Nations in every aspect .

Mentioning Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s contribution towards India’s independence movement in defiance of several oppressive laws of the British Rule, Biren said that Sardar was one of the influential leaders in the history of modern India and founding father of the Republic of India .

In his presidential address, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh said that India was invaded and colonised by invaders on several occasions before a unified India was formed .

He stated, “If we are divided like before we would never become a strong and developed Nation.

Today, India has become one of the influential countries in the international arena.”

Joykumar further stated that Sardar Vallabhai Patel was the principal force behind the unification of the country that’s why he is often referred to as “Iron Man of India” .

Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s contributions, ideas and willpower would always be remembered by the people of the country, he added .

He appealed to the people to build unity to bring peace, prosperity and development in the State .

Chief Minister N Biren inspected the contingents which were led by Th.Vikramjit Singh, CO 3 IRB as parade commander and later administered ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge to the officials gathered in the function .

Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, top civil and police officials attended the function .

It may be mentioned that as a part of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister Shri N Biren flagged off ‘Run for Unity’, from Khuman Lampak Main Stadium today morning.

Source: The Sangai Express