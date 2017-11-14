Robert Naorem at the India Fashion Week held at London, Olympia.

Naorem Robert participated at the India Fashion Week which was held at London, Olympia earlier today afternoon. He participated it with his beautiful collection of fabrics and cloths designated based on Meetei , Kuki , Tangkhul and Kabui . He showed his creativity and courage in presenting a beautiful composite Manipur and was given a special appreciation award .

He also said that, ‘I hope his creations and message reached many people back home and convince many , that beauty and strength of Manipur lies in the unique harmony of all the communities . I am really taken and inspired by his courage and the beautiful background traditional Pena music.‘

Here are some videos and photos.

