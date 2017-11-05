‘Welcome to South Nagalim’ greets CM, Ministers, MLAs

Imphal, November 04 2017: Though thousands of people turned out to accord a grand reception to Chief Minister N Biren Singh during his maiden visit to Chandel district today, it was marred by the blazing words, “Welcome to South Nagalim” written in bold on the road near Japhou bazar.

The offending words were promptly erased by policemen but that surely left a bad taste in the mouth of many who accompanied the Chief Minister on the tour to Chandel for a Cabinet meeting .

Nevertheless N Biren was received by a large number of people at various places on his way to Chandel district headquarters .

A large number of people gathered on road sides to welcome the Chief Minister since morning holding placards that read ‘Welcome Hon’ble CM N Biren Singh’ and ‘Long Live N Biren’ .

The Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers were felicitated at different places including Thamlakhuren Village, Damjol Village, Lei- shokching Village, Liwa- changning Village, Purum- chumbang Village, Ziontlang Village, Chandonpokpi Village, P Raalrinekhu Village.

Giant gates were erected to greet the CM and his Council of Ministers all along the way to Chandel district headquarters .

Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, civil and police officers also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Thousands of people from different parts of the district converged at the Maha Union ground to felicitate the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers and a public meeting was held at the ground .

Addressing the mammoth gathering at Maha Union Ground, the Chief Minister assured that the construction of Women Market of the district would be completed by January 1, 2018 .

After successfully reviving the public transport under the Manipur State Transport in 100 days programme of the Government, the Imphal-Chandel Bus service would be introduced by January 1, 2018 under the MST Inter-District Bus Service .

He promised that the Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 2 crore for the construction of Town Hall, Panchai and will be completed as soon as possible .

Mentioning that management of rainwater is needed to resolve the problem of water scarcity in the district, the Chief Minister said that the Government would take up rain water harvesting schemes in all the hill districts to resolve the water scarcity issues.

The Government has sanctioned Rs 4 crore for Chandel district for the said project and PHED would be co-ordinating with other departments to execute the work .

Expressing concern over the drinking water supply in the district, N Biren Singh said that immediate steps would be taken up for re-commissioning of the water supply scheme, which is currently non-functional and damaged by flood at Chandel district headquarters soon.

He said that a sum of Rs 80 lakh would be sanctioned for the said purpose .

Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) a total length of 171 km of roads worth Rs 60 crore would be constructed in the district, he added .

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 779 houses would be constructed in the Chandel district, he assured.

The Chief Minister also said that necessary steps would be taken up to develop the sacred site of Ibudhou Wangbren at Anal Khullen.

Highlighting that people would get better healthcare services with the inauguration of the District Hospital, the Chief Minister said that an ambulance would be provided to the hospital as a New Year’s gift to the people of Chandel soon.

The Government would construct transit quarters for Government employees in all the hill districts including Chandel at the earliest, N Biren added .

Mentioning about the memoranda which was submitted by various CSOs, clubs and other organisations, the Chief Minister promised that his office would scan through all the points mentioned in the memoranda and the Government would take up necessary action .

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar said that the real meaning of the ‘Go to the Hills’ slogan is not to occupy the land of the hill people but to work collectively for the welfare of the people of the hills and to bring emotional integration among the people of both hills and valley of the State.

He appealed to the people of the State to share each other’s feelings and exchange thoughts for bringing development and prosperity in the State .

PWD Minister Th Biswajit said that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, each and every household of the country would be electrified by 2019 .

However, the new BJP-led State Government has decided to achieve this target by December 2018 in the State, he assured .

Th Biswajit said that despite financial constraints, the Government is trying to make up people’s needs one by one.

A bridge would be constructed over Chakpi River to connect United College, Lambung and ADC Office Complex, Monsang Pantha as per wish of the Chandel public, he assured.

Regarding connectivity, Th Biswajit said that people would get to see tangible changes in terms of road connectivity in the State by February/March, 2018 .

Mentioning that Chandel district is one of the most backward districts in terms of development, Minister for YAS and Water Resources Letpao Haokip urged the Chief Minister and other Ministers to give priority to bring progress and development of Chandel district .

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Liwachangning Girls’ Hostel at Komlathabi, 50 bedded District Hospital at Chandel Christian, ADC Office Complex at Monsang Pantha, Science Laboratory at United College, Lambung and Maha Union Girls’ Hostel.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for Women Market near SDO office and Town Hall, Panchai .

Booklets on ‘Chief Ministergi Shotharabasingi Tengbang (CMST)’, ‘Hakshelgi Tengbang’ (Manipur Health Protection Scheme) and Highlights of Achievements During 100 Days and Projects and Activities for Completion in 2017-18 were released at the occasion .

Mention may be made that the 50-bedded District Hospital, Chandel was constructed by PDA under NLCPR.

The Town Hall, Panchai would be constructed under Planning Department.

The Science Laboratory at United College was constructed under NEC.

And Women’s market of the district would be constructed by Manipur Police Housing Corporation.

Colourful cultural programmes were also presented at the reception function.