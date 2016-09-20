MSAD is all set to present its Annual Fresher’s Meet Cum Social Gathering 2016 on the theme “Apunbana Yaiphare” ,on Sunday, the 25th of September, 2016 ,at Sir Shankar Lal Hall ( North Campus, University of Delhi, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm sharp.All the freshers and students from Manipur who are pursuing education in Delhi and well wishers are requested to kindly attend the programme by 10 amsharp. The programme will comprise of literary meet with various competition , cultural presentation representing different indigenous communities of Manipur, selection of MR and MISS FRESHERS and many other interesting entertainments and game shows. There will be a grand indigenous MANIPURI feast prepared for lunch for the said day.. Freshers are requested to turn up without fail and make the programme a grand success.!!!!
