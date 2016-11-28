Apparel making centre opened at Imphal

IMPHAL, Nov 27: An apparel and garment making centre has been inaugurated at Lamboi Khongnangkhong today under the North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS) of the Department of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of Textile. Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Textile Smriti Zubin Irani said that Rs 200 crore would be provided for the Textile Promotion Scheme in the State by the Ministry. Commerce Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Dr T Meinya (Lok Sabha MP) and O Nabakishore (Chief Secretary) were present at the event. As part of the event, the Union Minister unveiled the newly inaugurated centre.

Addressing the occasion, Govindas Konthoujam said, “The centre will help in providing jobs to hundreds of unemployed lady weavers and tailors in the State”.

He also appealed to the Union Minister to provide equipment for washing and packaging over the already existing stitching and ironing equipment in the centre. According to Zubin Irani, the centre was developed with a budget or around Rs 18 crore under the initiative of the Prime Minister to help the weavers of North East States. She expressed happiness that there are now more than 2000 weavers with Pehchaan ID card in the State, which would be of great benefit to the weavers themselves as it entitles them to various opportunities and schemes.

She also elaborated on MUDRA scheme which made it possible for independent or small industry weavers to completely avoid mortgaging their properties for expanding or financing their work, thereby easing their difficulties.

“The Pehchaan ID card is required for the MUDRA scheme. Moreover it is good news that 65 to 75 percent of the beneficiaries are women”, she said. Irani further said that talented weavers and their designs etc would be show-cased at international exhibitions around the world and assured that the Ministry would provide a stipend of Rs 35000 and Rs 300 per month to the distinct master artistes and their associates respectively.

“Weaving equipment will be provided free of cost to ST/SC and BPL families”, she said. She pointed out that Rs 46.15 crore for handloom schemes, Rs 153 crore for sericulture and Rs 200 crore have been allocated promoting textile in the North East. Pehchaan ID card would be given to most of the weavers of the State by December 31 after identification and documentation. As part of the event, Smitri Irani distributed Pehchaan ID cards to the participants and also released a book by Indian Jute Industries Research Association.

Source: The Sangai Express