World’s highest skywalk foundation stone laid in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling recently laid the foundation stone of a ropeway and support facilities for the Bhaleydhunga Skywalk Project at Dhapper in Yangang, which once completed, will be the world’s highest skywalk.

Conceptualized by Chamling himself, the Bhaleydhunga Skywalk will be built at a height of 10,300 feet with world class infrastructure and will be the second of its kind in Asia and the first in India.

After offering his prayers during the bhumi puja and laying the foundation stone of the ropeway and support facilities, Chamling said, “Ropeway and the proposed skywalk at Bhaleydhunga is very close to my heart as it is being built in my native village.”

He said the skywalk will be a state-of-the-art tourist attraction in the state for both domestic and foreign tourists visiting Sikkim.

“The skywalk will also help in the economic and livelihood development of the region, creating new business opportunities and services, mostly in the tourism and hospitality sectors,” Chamling said.

The Sikkim chief minister further announced plans for the development of a community play ground and the construction of roads.

